Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $79,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.