Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $85,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

