Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $81,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

