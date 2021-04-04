Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $101,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $73.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

