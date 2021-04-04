Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,466 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Universal Health Services worth $74,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $134.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.13. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.28 and a 12-month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

