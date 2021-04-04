Pundi X[old] Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Pundi X[old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X[old] has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $756.27 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.41 or 0.00678751 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

