Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Purple Innovation worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.