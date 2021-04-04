PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

