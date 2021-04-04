Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 254,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 51.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

