Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Boosted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

