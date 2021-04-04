Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Boosted by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.28 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

