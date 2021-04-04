Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

