Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

