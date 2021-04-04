Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Boosted by Raymond James

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

SPG opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.72. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The company has a market cap of C$90.13 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

