QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

