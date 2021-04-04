Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.