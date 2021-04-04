Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock worth $4,254,692. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

