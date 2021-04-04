Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $31.63 million and $178,160.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.21 or 0.03550847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.00960177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00447480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00388656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00327336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024459 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,661,391 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

