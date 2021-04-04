Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in March

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

QTRHF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

