Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $20.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars.

