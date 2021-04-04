Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.