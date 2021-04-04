Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,476,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,357,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

BE stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,035 shares of company stock worth $6,847,938 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

