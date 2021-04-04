Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.46 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $599.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

