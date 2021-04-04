RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit