RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

