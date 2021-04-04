RBF Capital LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

