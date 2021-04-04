RBF Capital LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Despegar.com worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

DESP stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.