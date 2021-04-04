RBF Capital LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $482.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average of $413.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $240.58 and a 12 month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

