RBF Capital LLC Trims Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $86,839,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

