RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $377,295.19

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $377,295.19 and $12.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RealTract

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

