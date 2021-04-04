Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings of $10.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $20.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $47.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $39.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.93. The company had a trading volume of 763,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,308. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

