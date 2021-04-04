Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $243.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

