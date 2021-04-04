Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $215,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.