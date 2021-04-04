Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,413 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

