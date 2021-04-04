Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 8,648,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,029,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

