Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYRE. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. Analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

