Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

