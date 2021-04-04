Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.26 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $614.25 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $249.45 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

