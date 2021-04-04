Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 358,360 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.18 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMQ shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.