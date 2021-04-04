Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 55,540 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BeyondSpring worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $422.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

