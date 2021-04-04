Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

