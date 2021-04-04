Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry Sells 4,000 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $17,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,303.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 5th, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

