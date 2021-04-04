Retirement Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

