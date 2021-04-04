Retirement Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

