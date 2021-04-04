Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

Shares of LRCX opened at $639.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $640.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

