Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.73 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.17 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.52 billion 0.11 $251.18 million $4.67 0.76

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -2.20% -2.95% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 2 10 0 2.69 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

