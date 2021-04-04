Reviewing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 1.19 $12.55 million $0.24 14.21 The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.47 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.17%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHI Group beats The OLB Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

