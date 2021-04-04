Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 68.83 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -148.49 iCAD $31.34 million 15.89 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -54.00

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 iCAD 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93%

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

