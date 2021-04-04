Reviewing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $156.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Sun Communities pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 13.01 $177.38 million $4.92 31.06 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.76 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

