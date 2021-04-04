RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

