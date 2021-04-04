Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,373 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several research firms have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.